Max Boyd Doyle, age 83, of Detroit, passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 3, 2022.
Max was born on Nov. 19, 1938, to Ethel Doyle McCoin and C.J. Doyle in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Max saw the love of his life, Patsy Shepherd, while at a neighborhood picnic when they were teenagers. He set out to meet her by going door to door until he found her house. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage and raised three wonderful children.
He was the proud founder and owner of Detroit Lumber. Max never saw a job he couldn’t do and took pride in being a hard worker and providing for his family. When possible, he did what he could to help others in the community as well.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always a source of happiness for Max. He snuck them gum when their moms weren’t looking, fed them popsicles and ice cream, and told them frequently that he loved them and was proud of them.
From singing Viva Las Vegas loudly very early in the morning to his funny one liners, he had a way of putting a smile on your face. He will be forever in the hearts of his family and his presence will be missed.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his brothers, Kenneth Doyle and John Doyle; and sisters, Margaret Burns and Nellie Miller.
Max is survived by his wife, Patsy Doyle; his daughters, Carolyn Stryczek (Kevin) and Rebecca Williams (Robert); his son, Curtis Doyle (Melissa); grandchildren, Maxine Sommerer (Derek), Haley Phillips (Neil), Kate Stryczek (Stephen), Brek Doyle (Kailee), Cortney Brown (Bradley), Blake Williams (Stephanie), Carmen Hicks (Tyler), Emily Roundtree (Justin), DJ Jones (Kora) and Kaleb Jones; great-grandchildren, Deven, Cailey and Drew Sommerer, Alaina Phillips, Case and Drake Brown, Kanyon, River and Timber Williams, Hunter Hicks, Clara Belle Roundtree, Kimberlie and Christain Needham and Karlee Callahan.
Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Detroit Cemetery, with the Rev. Duane Hamil officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Deven Sommerer, Drake Brown, D.J. Jones, Drew Sommerer, Kaleb Jones and Kanyon Williams. Honorary Pallbearer is Thomas Jones.
The family appreciates Platinum Hospice for the excellent care.
