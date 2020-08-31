A weekend shooting in the 1900 block of Fairfax Street in Paris is now under Paris Police Department investigation.
Police were called to the area at 10:01 p.m. Friday, and they met with a 40-year-old man who said he had been shot through a door. The man told police he was in front of the residence when a white pickup pulled up and two men and a woman got out. One of the men was aggressive and sought confrontation, police were told. The complainant said he ran around to the back door, and as he was closing it, the aggressive man shot through it and hit the complainant in the arm.
The wounded man was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for the non-life threatening injury.
Oklahoma woman charged with DWI after crash
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 4200 block of Lamar Ave at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a 2018 blue Chevrolet Sonic had rear ended a black 2010 Dodge pickup. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.
During the investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet was found to be intoxicated. Megan Elizabeth Green, 19, of Atoka, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man charged as felon with a firearm
Jeremy Cade Pruitt, 26, of Paris, was stopped in the first block of Church Street at 12:58 a.m. Sunday for driving a vehicle without any headlights. Pruitt was found to have four outstanding city traffic warrants.
During the investigation, Pruitt was found to have a pistol in the vehicle and he was found to have a prior felony conviction. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was waiting this morning to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Vehicle thefts are under investigation
Police called to an abandoned vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Bonham Road at 8:23 a.m Sunday found a white 2014 Nissan Altima sitting in the road. Officers found a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat.
During the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen out of Oklahoma. The person in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug, a misdemeanor charge, and was arrested. The investigation of the stolen vehicle is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time charging anyone with theft of the vehicle.
Police also are investigating after a black 2004 Toyota Tundra was reported stolen from the 2800 block of East Price Street at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported that a known suspect may have taken the vehicle without his consent.
Police investigating area burglaries
Police were called to a home burglary in the 400 block of Shady Oaks Lane at 12:27 p.m. Sunday and were told by the complainant that a possible known person had entered the residence through a back door and had stolen a large sum of money from her purse. The incident is under investigation.
At 10:41 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a home burglary in the 1100 block of Cedar Street. It was reported that someone had broken a padlock and hasp off of the back door to gain entry. Numerous items were reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Police also spoke with a complainant of a vehicle burglary in the 1400 block of West Washington Street at 6:21 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported he had left the vehicle at that address the day before to take a relative out of town. On Saturday, he reported that someone had stolen a shotgun out of the vehicle. The complainant remembers locking the vehicle before going out of town and believes the vehicle was locked when he returned. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 254 calls for service and arrested 12 people during the weekend.
