The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 886 4283 2510.
Tuesday’s agenda items include discussion on courthouse restoration; possible action to rescind a controversial new development permit; discussion regarding the internal audit of County Clerk Criminal Section 2020; action to add paid quarantine leave to the county’s employee manual; and action to move $9,335.92 from auto insurance loss payments to R&M auto in the county’s budget.
