Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas recently hosted its annual Learning Endorsements and Professions Expo.
The expo was virtual this year, but still provided area eighth grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals to better understand career pathways.
The LEAP Expo featured local employers from various industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. This event featured interactive exhibitors focused on educating students about opportunities in their organization.
Students were encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students used this knowledge as they selected a high school endorsement. Those who actively participated in the event had their name entered into a drawing for an Amazon grand prize.
Health Science is the fastest-growing program at Paris High School. There are two full-time Health Science teachers on campus. Students interested in this field can take Principles of Health Science (ninth grade), Medical Terminology (10th grade), Health Science Theory (11th grade), and Practicum in Health Science (12th grade). Under the direction of Caleb Tindel, other PHS CTE programs include Agriculture Science, Arts, Video Technology and Communication, Automotive, Business, Culinary Arts, Engineering, Law Enforcement, and Teacher Education Training.
