Tammy Annette Dodd Spencer, 60, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Wade White and the Rev. B.K. Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Tammy, the daughter of William Taylor Dodd and Joyce Lavern Knight Dodd, was born in Clarksville, Texas on March 10, 1960.
She married Bobby Jack Spencer on Dec. 12, 2015. They both loved traveling, working in their yard, fishing and car races.
Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Knight on Jan. 9, 2018; and her father, William Taylor Dodd on Aug. 2, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Irene and Napoleon Wayne Dodd and Rudy Seth and Katherine Sudie Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby; daughters, Brandy Barba, of Omaha, Jeanette Minerd, of Paris, Tonya Pope and husband, Tim, of Lewisville; a son, Brandon Jaggers and wife, Debbi, of Glen Rose; grandchildren, Kandi and Colin Lane, A. J. and Caleb Allison, Rusty Pope, Bubba Minerd, Elena Dodd, Brandalynn Pope, Eli Dodd, Mayci Jones and Layni Jaggers; great-grandchildren, Brylee Jeanette Lane and Luke Oliver Lane; one brother, Stacy Dodd and wife, B. J. of Bogata; her step-mother, Mary Lou Dodd, affectionately known as Grandma of Johntown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Terrye Fields Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, Guaranty Bank, P. O. Box 600, Bogata, TX 75417.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
