Officials from the Texas Department of Emergency Management are asking for donations to help victims of the Friday tornado.
The preliminary-classified EF3 twister swept through the region shortly after 4 p.m., on Nov. 4, damaging or destroying an estimated 50 homes and structures and injuring as many as 10 people. Much of the significant damage was in Powderly.
Amanda Willows. PIO assisting Texas Department of Emergency Management with the Tornado Disaster Response, urged locals to help.
“If you want to help volunteer, the official Volunteer Resource Center is located at the old Shell Station Truck Stop, 2805 N. Main Street in Paris. It is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Willow said. “At this time we do not need additional material items such as clothing, blankets, food, etc. Financial assistance for our victims is the primary need.
Willows also said a Tornado Response Fund has been opened by the United Way of Lamar County to help families who were affected by the tornado.
To donate to the fund visit online at www.Lamarcountyuw.org or by mailing a donation to United Way of Lamar County, P.O. Box 1, Paris, Texas, 75461. Write the phrase “tornado fund” to the memo on any checks or money orders.
“If you have clothing or nonperishable food already collected for donation, it is being received at CitySquare, 2515 Bonham St. in Paris, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.,” Willow said. “Please do not start collection efforts for those items if you haven’t already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.