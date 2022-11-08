Officials from the Texas Department of Emergency Management are asking for donations to help victims of the Friday tornado.

The preliminary-classified EF3 twister swept through the region shortly after 4 p.m., on Nov. 4, damaging or destroying an estimated 50 homes and structures and injuring as many as 10 people. Much of the significant damage was in Powderly.

