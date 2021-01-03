Anthony ‘Tony’ Nolan

Anthony “Tony” Nemer Nolan Jr., 79, of Paris, Texas, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Victoria, Texas, at Citizens Medical Center.
Tony was born on April 11, 1941, in Paris, the son of Anthony and Octavia Ringwald Nolan. He graduated from Paris High School (Class of 1958). Tony attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a business administration degree. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and remained a lifelong Red Raider fan. While in Lubbock, he met Marian “Marilyn” Kimbrough. They were married on May 26, 1962.
They later moved to Paris, where he was a lifelong businessman. Tony was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a long-term member of the Paris Rotary Club.
During his spare time, he enjoyed using the gardening skills passed on from his mother, especially planting his caladiums, hostas and begonias. Tony loved using his creativity to build and renovate. “Papa” thoroughly enjoyed any and all time spent with and spoiling his grandchildren! Papa was known in the family as “the ultimate baby whisperer.” He always enjoyed cooking for his crew and perfected the two Lebanese dishes of kibbè and tabouli.
He was known for his gift of gab, often described as being opinionated and joyful at the same time.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Octavia and Anthony Nolan Sr.; his aunts, Louise Nolan Wright and Rose Nolan Rice; his cousin, Anthony Earl Rice; and his son, Tony Nemer Nolan III.
Survivors include his wife, Marian “Marilyn” Nolan; his daughters, Leslie Cashion and husband, Dale, and Anne Schaller and husband, John; his grandchildren, John Cashion and Jan Campbell, Romie and Cordy Nolan Harris and Tavi and Payne Schaller; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Andrea Nolan Popp; his niece Missy Popp Lloyd and husband, David; and his great-niece Kylie Lloyd.
A rosary and memorial mass will be held at a later date.
