Board of Adjustments to host three public hearings
RENO — The Board of Adjustments will host a public hearing on construction site plans and building around bounds and metes at its virtual meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. The meeting ID and password will be posted on renotexas.us five minutes before the meeting starts.
The board will host two other public hearings, one on the zoning of a shed requested by Jason Taylor and the building of a shop requested by Chad Lambert.
Council to review upcoming events, election
RENO — City Council will allow public comment on any topic and review upcoming events before diving into reports from the public works, police and volunteer fire departments at a 6 p.m. virtual meeting Monday. The meeting ID and password will be posted on renotexas.us five minutes before the meeting starts.
Council members will discuss replacing a headstone of Richard Bills, approve 2021 event dates and set a date and time for the Spring Clean-Up, now scheduled for April 17-18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bids for drainage ditch improvements on Key West Road will also be discussed, as well as a resolution for ordering an election, and council members will receive an update on the Standpipe Project and city logo design.
Julia Furukawa
