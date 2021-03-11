Police responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Pine Bluff Street at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found 38-year-old Mary Beth Brown in a Chevrolet pickup and could smell the odor of what was believed to be marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
Brown gave consent to search the vehicle, and the officer located a small amount of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine, police said. Brown was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram. She was booked and then taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Pattonville woman arrested after probation revoked
Paris police arrested Amber Lynn Hanson, 29, of Pattonville, in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on two felony motion to revoke probation warrants at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday. The original cases are abandoning or endangering a child by criminal neglect out of Young County.
Hanson was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 52 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.