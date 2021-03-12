The Lamar County Humane Association will conduct a low-cost spay/neuter, vaccine and microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the coliseum at the Lamr County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
Spay/neuter vouchers of $30 will be available to Lamar County residents only and proff of residency will be required to purchase vouchers. There is a limit of two vouchers per household.
Vaccines and microchips are available to anyone for purchase.
In addition to the $30 vouchers, microchips are available for $10, rabies vaccinations for $8, and 5-way/7-way innoculations for dogs are $15, Bordatella shots ae $15, FVRCP is $10 and FVRCP with leukemia shot is $24.
