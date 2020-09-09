Family Cuts, a local hair salon, will be offering free haircuts to first responders on 9/11.
"We wanted to do it as a way to give back to our community, as a thank you," Terri Harding, the manager of the salon, said.
The salon started the event last year, she said.
"We had maybe 10 last year, but we did it last-minute," Harding said.
In February, the salon changed hands and came under the ownership of Stacy Parnell, but the business has been open for about five years, she added.
"We will be doing free haircuts for all first responders, that includes police officers, fire fighters, EMTs, etc," she said.
The salon is located in Paris Towne Center at 3564 Lamar Ave.
