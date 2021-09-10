Paris police officers were sent to 4th Street NW in regards to a burglary where an air conditioner, a stove and a hot-water heater were missing from a house. An investigation is continuing.
Game system taken in burglary
A burglary was also reported in the 300 block of Bonham Street. Someone entered an unlocked door and stole a game system from the complainant’s residence.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 139 calls for service and made one arrest Thursday.
