The Lamar County Humane Association has announced that the City of Paris Animal Shelter is suspending all intakes and adoptions until Sept. 12 following an outbreak of the canine distemper virus.
Canine distemper is a highly-contagious and serious viral disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
“The only way to regain control of the outbreak is to close the shelter for at least two weeks, vaccinate all animals in the shelter and euthanize any who show signs and symptoms of the disease,” Paris Police Department Services Supervisor Captain John T. Bull wrote Monday via LCHA’s Facebook page.
The shelter, located at 310 Clement Road, is undergoing a “deep clean” and will continue to control the outbreak, Bull wrote.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.