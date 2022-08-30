Paris Animal Shelter (copy)
By Tommy Culkin

The Lamar County Humane Association has announced that the City of Paris Animal Shelter is suspending all intakes and adoptions until Sept. 12 following an outbreak of the canine distemper virus.

Canine distemper is a highly-contagious and serious viral disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

