Liberty National Bank President Carl T. Cecil has announced the promotion of Courtney Wiles to assistant vice president at Liberty National Bank.
“Courtney has demonstrated an ability to handle multiple jobs at the bank, from operations to marketing,” Chairman Cecil said. “I am looking forward to working with her in the future as she continues to expand her responsibilties.”
Wiles began her Liberty career in 2011 as a full-time teller at the Collegiate Branch. She later transferred to the main bank as a loan secretary. In 2016, she accepted a position as an operations management trainee and was promoted to assistant cashier in 2017. She also serves on the marketing committee where she is responsible for coordinating ad campaigns and social media.
Wiles is a Paris High School graduate. She also attended Paris Junior College and Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations. In 2014, she graduated from Texas A&M-University Commerce with her Master in business administration.
She and her husband, Billy Wiles, have two children, Ethan and Harper Wiles. She is the daughter of Jimmy and LaFawn Barham.
