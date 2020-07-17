T&J's BBQ.jpg

Al Wilson is the owner of T&J's BBQ in Paris.

A fundraiser is now open to help a local business owner after he suffered a massive heart attack this week.

Al Wilson is the owner of T&J's BBQ in Paris, and the heart attack he suffered has put him out of work. It's also put him and his wife, Tameesha Wilson, in a position of having to afford some medical supplies that his insurance is not helping with, according to the fundraiser's description.

The fundraiser was started by the local advocacy group Paris Collective. It is asking for donations, prayers and continued support for the Wilsons.

"We’re helping Al & his wife with this fundraiser so they can spend their time on what’s most important, healing and love," the group states in the fundraiser's description.

To donate, visit https://gf.me/u/ygnkrz.

