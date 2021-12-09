Our mother, Elma Jean Yost, passed away on Sunday evening, Dec. 5, 2021 at Oakwood Manor in Brooksville Mississippi, surrounded by her family and loving nursing staff, reaching the age of 94 years.
Mother was born to Henry and Rachel Jantz Wiggers on March 2, 1927 in Halstead, Kansas, where she spent her childhood years.
She enjoyed living on the farm and helped her dad with the chores. She speaks of a time while helping in the barn that she felt the burden of her sins and there she knelt and found forgiveness and the grace of God in her heart.
She married Merle Yost, on Oct. 6, 1946, in Halstead, Kansas. They spent their first years in Kansas before moving to a new congregation in South Dakota in 1955. There they brought up their family of five sons, forming many close ties as they shared in the financial hardships of the community. Mother was instrumental in creating many special memories of those years on the farm. In the fall of 1978, they moved to Detroit, Texas, where meaningful relationships were built in being a part of establishing another new congregation.
Mother was a lover of hospitality and many were blessed by being in their home. She carried a concern in her heart and in prayer for those that were discouraged and challenged in the spiritual walk of life.
Dad left us in July of 2012, leaving mom very lonely. She moved to Oakwood manor in Aug. of 2013 and was blessed with many dear friends as she blended in with the residents and staff there.
Left to cherish fond memories are her sons, Arlan and Marilyn, of Brooksville, Mississippi, Darrel and Nova, of Arthur, Illinois, Ed and Esther, of Detroit, Texas, Wayne, of Augusta, Georgia, Valerie Welch, Augusta, Georgia and Vernon and Darlene, of Leland, Mississippi; as well as 20 grandchildren; and 66 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Carl and Lavada Yost of Detroit, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Carol Dirks, of Rich Hill, Missouri and Lucille Wiggers,of Moundridge, Kansas.
Preceding her in death are her parents; all her siblings; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Red River Valley Mennonite Church in Detroit, Texas. Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
