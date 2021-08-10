In co-partnership with the United Way of Lamar County, The Paris News will host an online panel at noon Thursday to discuss the lack of affordable housing in the city of Paris. The meeting will take place on Zoom with meeting ID 841 0599 1245 and a passcode of 813711.
Drawing from the information presented in the No Place to Call Home series, published in The Paris News Aug. 1-5, panelists will give a presentation about problems they see in Paris and propose solutions for affordable housing.
Afterwards, panelists will be asked standard and crowd-sourced questions by The Paris News managing editor Klark Byrd. Though discussion by non-panel members is limited, all are welcome to attend the event and pose their own questions or solutions using the Zoom chat feature.
Panelists bridge nonprofits, building, city and state interests. Texas House Rep. Gary Van Deaver may attend. The panel aims to promote awareness, communication and discussion on the lack of affordable housing in Paris, as well as brainstorming solutions to satisfy the needs of all involved parties.
