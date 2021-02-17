Downtown Food Pantry Logo
The Downtown Food Pantry in Paris will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, executive director Allan Hubbard said.

A pre-made box of nonperishable items and a box of produce will be given per household. Visitors are asked to come to the front door as there will be no "shopping" in the store until next week, Hubbard said.

Downtown Food Pantry will be open Thurs, Feb. 18 from 1-4pm. Note: normal Thurs morning hours will *not* be followed....

Posted by Downtown Food Pantry on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

"Please avoid traveling since road conditions will still be hazardous. Please only come if you’re in a food urgency or emergency," a Downtown Food Pantry Facebook post states.

No volunteers are needed.

