The Downtown Food Pantry in Paris will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, executive director Allan Hubbard said.
A pre-made box of nonperishable items and a box of produce will be given per household. Visitors are asked to come to the front door as there will be no "shopping" in the store until next week, Hubbard said.
Downtown Food Pantry will be open Thurs, Feb. 18 from 1-4pm. Note: normal Thurs morning hours will *not* be followed....Posted by Downtown Food Pantry on Wednesday, February 17, 2021
"Please avoid traveling since road conditions will still be hazardous. Please only come if you’re in a food urgency or emergency," a Downtown Food Pantry Facebook post states.
No volunteers are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.