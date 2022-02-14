Paris police saw a vehicle near the 500 block of West Campbell Street at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and knew the driver to have an outstanding felony warrant. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled. After a short pursuit, the driver, a 29-year-old Clarksville man, was arrested.
During the investigation, he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and tampering with evidence. The man was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing with a previous conviction. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after assault report
Paris police met with an assault complainant in the 500 block of 13th Street SE at 4:06 a.m. Sunday. The 32-year-old complainant reported she had been assaulted by a known 39-year-old man. The complainant said the two were not in a dating relationship, but would see each other from time to time. She reported that while they were together, the complainant received a call from another man and the suspect became angry, then assaulted and choked her. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Warrants lead to weekend arrests
Paris police arrested a man in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 Street at 2:45 p.m. Friday on a Lamar County felony probation warrant. He is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. He was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police arrested a 23-year-old Honey Grove man at 4:07 p.m. Friday for a felony probation violation warrant. He was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office. He is on probation for two convictions of credit card or debit card abuse. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street at 8:46 a.m. Sunday. He was known to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Weekend burglaries, thefts under investigation
Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of 7th Street NW at 8:08 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that two firearms and some jewelry were stolen from their vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to a business burglary in the 2100 block of NE Loop 286 at 8:23 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported he found the front door unlocked when he arrived for work on Thursday and someone had stolen numerous power tools. The incident is under investigation.
At 6:52 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to the 300 block of Stone Avenue for a vehicle theft report. The complainant said they had just arrived and entered their residence. When they went back outside a few minutes later, the vehicle was missing. The complainant did not know how the unknown suspect(s) had started the vehicle. It was later found abandoned in the 1200 block of NE Loop 286. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 17 people during the weekend.
