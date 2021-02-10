Dalton Z. Raglin left this world and entered into Heaven’s Glory on Jan. 30, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 11:30 on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Minister Jeff Miller officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Detroit Cemetery.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in Red River County, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chock and Iona Raglin; wife, Lorraine Raglin; brother, Durward Raglin; sisters, Pauline Mitchell and Joyce (Poogie) Botelho; stepson, Mark Todd.
Dalton is lovingly survived by his children, Mike Raglin, Kathy Wilson, Beckie Wade, Frances Ferguson; and step-daughter, Sandy Katchinska; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
To leave a message or tribute for the family visit .brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
