The City of Paris begins a new trash collection schedule Monday, which reduces the number of collection days for residential customers from two to one in an effort to combat an increasing labor shortage.
The change came after Paris City Council action at a May 23 meeting during which City Manager Grayson Path discussed problems facing the sanitation department.
“We have struggled for more than a year and have had to pull workers from other departments to man the trucks,” Path said as he explained morale continues to decline among workers and of 59 hires last year, 56 have resigned. “The labor shortage is not confined to Paris alone, but is a problem nationwide.”
The reduction provides for two routes per day Monday through Thursday with bulk pickup scheduled by appointment on Fridays. To see a map of the new pick up routes, see an attachment to this story in the paper’s online version, or refer to the city’s website at paristexas.gov/sanitation. To schedule an appointment for bulk pickup, contact the City Sanitation Department at 903–784-9266.
Path noted that although the number of days trash is collected has been reduced for each residence, citizens will not see a change in the total number of trash bags removed. Each household is still allotted 12 trash bags per week. Storage containers and trash bags are to be placed at curbside no earlier than dusk the day before or later than 7:30 a.m. of the day collection is scheduled. Storage containers are to be removed from curbside following collection by 11 p.m.
“The added benefit here is that given staff may have some longer days picking up a full weeks’ worth of trash each route, they may be given an opportunity to leave early on a Friday for a long weekend to rest, something that would be a great benefit during the summer,” Path said.
The change would allow employees from other Public Works departments, such as streets, parks, water and sewer, to return to their normal duties, alleviating growing frustration and discontent as well as reducing the mileage on aging trucks, Path said.
Although Path acknowledged that citizens may view the change as “a reduction in service,” and may expect a rate reduction, he noted that the service is related “to the volume of waste collected, not its frequency of collection.”
“Given the last rate increase was 12 years ago, given our costs are going up, given we are still taking away the same amount of trash each week, we would not recommend adjusting rates at this time,” Path said.
In an agenda memorandum, Path compared Paris sanitation rates and services with 13 other cities of comparable size. Of the 13, four provide city solid waste collection rather than a private company. Of those four, only Paris provides collection twice a week and is the second lowest in monthly charges. Of the nine privately provided services, five are twice a week.
At the May 23 meeting, council members voiced unanimous support of the change, with several urging Path to bring back information about the possibility of trash privatization in the future, an idea that failed a public referendum in 2011 by a vote of 702 to 541.
