The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting the death of an 87-year-old woman as the 16th Covid-19 related fatality. The report came with notification of nine more positive confirmations of the virus.
Those nine cases include seven PCR tests, including four females ages 15, 16, 25 and 43 and three males ages 16, 28 and 58; one antigen case of a 45-year-old man; and one antibody test for a 38-year-old woman, according to the health district.
The county has reported 614 cases since testing began in March, with 607 considered community spread. Of the total, 439 cases are considered recovered. That leaves an active case count of 137, the data shows.
A breakdown of age and gender includes:
- 0-9: 4 males, 8 females
- 10-19: 11 males, 24 females
- 20-29: 49 males, 80 females
- 30-39: 37 males, 65 females
- 40-49: 22 males, 63 females
- 50-59: 50 males, 52 females
- 60-69: 29 males, 37 females
- 70-79: 13 males, 32 females
- 80-plus: 13 males, 25 females
By zip code, the data shows the largest concentration of Covid-19 cases is inside Paris city limits. That's where 65.63% of cases reside, with another 19.38% in Paris just outside city limits. Less than 1% of the cases have been found in Arthur City, Cunningham, Deport, Pattonville and Petty; and no cases have been found in Chicota residents. Powderly residents are 3.84% of the cases; Sumner residents are 2.38%; Brookston residents are 2.01%; Roxton residents are 1.83%; and Blossom residents are 1.65%, according to the data.
