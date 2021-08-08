Paris City Council is expected to place a 12-month hiatus on a city ordinance that requires sidewalks on single lots and appoint a council member to serve on a Planning & Zoning Master Trails & Sidewalk Plan Subcommittee when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 109 E. Kaufman Street.
City Manager Grayson Path is to make his first presentation regarding the 2021-22 budget and ask councilors to provide direction, according to an agenda notice. A public hearing is scheduled on an expansion of the city’s Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, followed by a vote on a resolution establishing the program citywide.
Councilors also are expected to pass an ordinance establishing the need for a formal review of the city’s Home Rule Charter and establish qualifications for members of a Charter Review Commission. In addition, the Council is expected to announce its intent to hire a consultant to assist with the process.
Other agenda items include a presentation about the Paris Economic Development Corp.’s plan of work for years 2021-2023 and an executive session to discuss possible economic incentives for prospects known as Project Mustang and Project Fast Track, along with the consultation with the city attorney about pending or contemplated litigation or on matters in which the duty of an attorney to her client conflicts with the Texas Public Meetings Act.
