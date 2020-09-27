Eugene Rogers, 75, of Cooper, Texas, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel in Cooper, Texas.
Eugene was born in Cooper, Texas, on Oct. 29, 1944, to Willie “Bill” Lee and Dorthy Fay “Lyda” Rogers. They have preceded him in death. He worked in Highway Maintenance for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Survivors include his sister, Willie Fay Bowen and husband, Curly, of Cooper, Texas; nephew, Stephen Bowen and wife, Amy, of Cooper, Texas; and grandnephew Clayton Bowen of Cooper, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
