Victor Ressler, broker/owner of Century 21 Executive Realty has announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Sherrie Holbert with a trophy for 2020.
“I am honored to congratulate you for earning the coveted 2020 Century 21 Centurion Producer Award. The Centurion Award is a symbol of your relentless mindset to give 121%, to always elevate, and to go ‘above and beyond’ on behalf of your clients” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
Holbert said she is thankful for the current recognition by Century 21 and for the opportunity to sell real estate in her hometown.
Call her at 903-517-1244 or 903-785-6427.
