Springlake Baptist Church, will conduct its vacation Bible School, “Concrete and Cranes,” Monday through Thursday, June 21 to 24 at the church, 3500 Clarksville St.
Classes for ages 5 through sixth-grade will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday with a family night set for 6 p.m. on Thursday. Kids will discover that Jesus’ love provides a foundation that lasts. They’ll learn to be wise builders who continue in what they’ve learned and firmly believe, and they will discover that He who began a good work in them will be faithful to carry it on to completion.
Bro. Mike Clark is pastor at Springlake Baptist Church and Margaret Melton is children’s director. For more information call the church at 903-785-1859.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.