Mary Frances Tippit

Mary Frances “Fran” Tippit, 87, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home, with family by her side.
Due to the danger of COVID, services are scheduled at the Evergreen Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with Dr. John Cannon officiating. The family asks that everyone attending practice social distancing and wear a mask. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends and family may pay their respects at Bright-Holland Funeral Home through noon Tuesday.
Mrs. Tippit, the daughter of Fred and Katherine Elliot Lasater, was born on Oct. 5, 1933, in Reno, Texas.
Her career as a hairdresser spanned many years. She enjoyed camping at Pat Mayse Lake, participating in activities at the Elks Lodge, quilting and painting. Fran enjoyed time spent at Prime Time, where she enjoyed many friends.
Fran was a faithful member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald Ray Tippit; a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Christine Christopher and husband, Jack and J.D. Tippit.
Survivors include a step-son, Doyle Tippit and wife, Andrea; a half-brother, Bill Lasater; grandchildren, Devon Tippit, Michelle Tippit and Jennifer Tippit; two great-grandchildren; her cousin, Brad Francis and wife, Elda; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronnie Tippit and wife, Jeri Dee, Edward Tippit and wife, Janice, Wayne Tippit, Joyce DeBord and husband, Alvie and Marie Tippit; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Platinum Home Health and Elara Caring Hospice for the tender care given their loved one.
