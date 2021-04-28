Howard Wayne Sparks, 92, of Minter, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Saturday, May 1 from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by a funeral procession to Knights of Honor Cemetery, where graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Donnie Sherrill officiating.
Howard, the son of Joe and Jessie Hullett Sparks, was born on July 4, 1928, in Lamar County.
During the Korean Conflict, he served in the United States Army from Oct. 11, 1950 to Aug. 19, 1952.
On Feb. 7, 1976, he married Birty Lee Pitcock, building 19 years of memories before her death on Aug. 15, 1995.
Howard worked several years at Southern Paper Box Company and Pat Swaim Fertilizer before beginning a career with J. A. Sparks Construction, where he retired following many years.
One of the joys in his life was spending time with his family at Lake O’ the Pines and fishing with his good friend, Eddie Ellis.
His wife, Birty Lee Sparks; and a brother, J. A. Sparks, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Janis Morrison and husband, Shelly, of Blossom, Deborah Jackson and husband, Steven, of Blossom, Kay Rector and husband, Mike, of Minter, Terry Pitcock, of Paris, Jerry Pitcock and Misty Looney, of Paris and Darla Walker and husband, Murphy, of Weatherford; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Juanita Sparks, of Deport; and two nieces, Luanne Sparks and Dawne Darden; along with many friends.
Casket bearers will be Shane Rector, Eldon Jackson, Mitchell Pitcock, Jimmy Little, Jeremy Little and Kenny Rector. Honorary bearers will be Steven Kelly Jackson, Donald Day and Silas Taylor.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
