The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will be at the Market Square Farmers Market, 400 1st St. SW, every Tuesday at noon, starting May 18, to distribute items to the homeless and those living in poverty.
Several local churches are partnering with the coalition’s Outreach Committee for the project, and the public is encouraged to donate items as well. All donations may be dropped off at the United Way of Lamar County office, 2340 Lamar Ave.
Items to donate include granola/protein bars, beef jerky, cheese crackers, bottled water, dried fruit, travel-size personal hygiene items, socks, mosquito repellent, combs, brushes and ponytail holders.
Klark Byrd
