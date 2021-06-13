The Chisum ISD board will host a public meeting regarding federal Covid-19 funds available to the school as part of the requirements for the funding.
The board will also consider bank depository bids, a federal and state grants manual and transfer students for the upcoming school year.
The board will meet at 5:45 p.m. at the Chisum ISD administration building, 3250 Church St.
