On June 12, 2021, Charles Lycurgus Hopkins, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 92.
Charles was born on Nov. 9, 1928, in Trenton, Missouri, to Roy and Mildred Burch Hopkins.
He received his education in the public school system of Kansas City, Kansas. In 1946, he joined the U. S. Army and served his country for three years. He married the love of his life, Martha Ann Dixon, on May 4, 1949, while being stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. They moved to Kansas City, Kansas for a short time before returning to Martha’s hometown of Killeen, Texas. This is where they raised their three daughters.
Charles retired from the United States Postal Service in Killeen with 40 years of service. After retirement, he and Martha moved to Clarksville, Texas. Residing on the Clarksville Country Club Lake, he served as President of the club for several years.
Charles had a passion for his family and The Scottish Rite. He was a Master Mason in Killeen, joining on June 17, 1954. Later he joined the Karem Shrine of Waco on March 30, 1972. He served the Freemasonry for 67 years.
Charles was known for his ability to fix anything from antique clocks to cars. Frequently he was called on by his neighbors to use his expert skill. He enjoyed fishing and golfing alongside his sons-in-law.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Roy; his mother, Mildred Hopkins; stepfather, Melvin Clark; in-laws, Leonard Dixon, and George and Dola Morgan Dixon Normand; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Bill Stewart; son-in-law, Joe Al Singleton; and youngest daughter, Nancy Ann Oates.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Martha Ann Dixon Hopkins; two daughters, Peggy and husband, Jerry Scarbrough, of Killeen and Bonnie Singleton, of Clarksville; granddaughters, Teresa Hernandez, of Burnet, Holly and husband, Kenny Arnold, of Killeen, Susan and husband, Tracey Jones, of Paris and Kristye Oates Armstrong, of Paris; grandsons, David and Pamela Singleton, of Fort Worth, Charley Oates, of Lampasas; along with 13 great-grandchild; three great-great-grandchildren; cousins, nephews, nieces; and special friends, Mickey Tinney and Gerald Oates, among many others.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, followed by a funeral procession to Highland Cemetery in Deport, where services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Chaplain Joe Smith with Summit Hospice will officiate. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons, David Singleton, Charley Oates, Tracey Jones, Kenny Arnold, Ty McLeod, Kyle Arnold, Kade Arnold and Saylor Semple.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
