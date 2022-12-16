Norman Davis — patriot, craftsman, historian, church and community volunteer, musician, gardener, family man, and follower of his Lord Jesus Christ — passed from this world to the next on Thursday , Dec. 15, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Norm was born on July 21, 1924, to Merton Ellsworth and Mildred Ingraham Davis, in Concord, New Hampshire. He was the fifth of ten children and the last boy. He developed a wonderful work ethic in the hard times during the Depression, and started carrying a paper route in the cold New England weather at the age of ten.
He graduated from Concord High School in 1943. He entered the Army Air Corps and was a member of the weather squadron. After his discharge, he moved to Huntsville, Texas, to use his GI Bill to go to college. In January, 1951, he met Patsy Williams, his forever sweetheart, at the Baylor Press in Waco, Texas. They were married Apr. 6, 1952, and began more than 70 years of married life.
He lived by the rule of the Lord first, family second and others third. He was known for his generosity, especially in the number of beautiful pens, crosses, bowls, cooling racks, and other items of wood that he made in his shop. So many people were blessed to have something “hand crafted by Norman Davis!”
Norm worked for the Soil Conservation Service in the early years of their marriage, and he and Patsy and the children lived in Lancaster and later Crowell. In June of 1962, the family moved back to Paris to go into the family business, Williams’ Sporting Goods, with Patsy’s parents, John and Grace Williams. For many years he used his natural ability to repair scoreboards, revitalize basketballs, and sell tennis shoes. He retired in the late 1980s and began his second career: working in his wood shop.
Norm and Patsy were active members of the Paris community. In the sixties and seventies he was a member of the Breakfast Optimist Club and served as president two times. Later he joined Kiwanis Club of Paris and was active in their Flag Program and their annual Pancake Days. He was also a 25-year member of the Honkers Antique Auto Club and enjoyed driving and showing his three cars.
Perhaps his biggest contribution to the community was his 20-plus year tenure as a member of the Lamar County Historical Society Museum, which he and three other “old men” built during a five year period. They turned an empty warehouse into a prize-winning museum filled with priceless artifacts of Paris and Lamar County History.
Norman was a faithful follower of his Lord Jesus Christ. He served for many years at First Baptist Paris, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth worker, bus ministry worker, sanctuary choir member and family life center committee member. In later years he joined First United Methodist of Paris, where he has served as member of the Grace Sunday School Class and has worked in various senior citizen events. He was most happy when he was serving and giving!
Norman is survived by his wife of seventy years, Patsy Davis; and by these children: Dr. John Davis (Connie) of Abilene, Susan Bellene (Steve) of Paris; Jim Davis (Susan) of Paris; and Sally Cosgrove (Dr. Michael) of Keller.
He was “Pop” to Jeff and Morgan Davis of Frisco, Sara and Andy Klooster of Abilene, Alisha and Tommy Huff of Waco, Patrick and Lynsi Bellene of League City, Alison and Matt Stewart of Aledo, Laura and Michael Barbier of Katy, Bryan and Kelsey Davis of Pearland, Madeline and Tate Turnipseed of Kansas City, Kansas, Samuel and Cheyenne Cosgrove of St. Mary’s, Georgia, CarolAnne and Capt. Luke Voss of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Hannah Cosgrove of Keller; and 19 great-grandchildren: Grady, Ellis, and Layne Davis, Elizabeth and Daniel Klooster, Noah and Jenna Leigh Huff, Conner, Lily, and Davis Bellene, Mason and Sawyer Stewart, Kyle and Charlotte Barbier, Walker and Barrett Davis, Michael II and Colin Cosgrove and Norman Voss.
Also two sisters: Mrs. Gwen Noel of Culver, Indiana, and Mrs. Nonie Peterman of Mocksville, North Carolina, and a host of nieces and nephews and a double host of friends.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation is Monday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, the family would like for contributions to be made to Lamar County Historical Society Museum, c/o Mr. Dick Amis, P.O. Box 370, Paris, TX 75461; or to the local Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.