With the music of Bullet Proof filling the air, people strolled the grounds around South Main Iron looking at vehicles in the car show, munching on goodies and studying all the items at the silent auction Saturday for the annual Cops and Rodders fundraiser.
“We have an amazing turnout,” said Amanda Willows, who is the president of Adopt-a-Cop. “This will definitely help us buy safety equipment. We are so blessed that our community supports our first responders the way they do,” she said. “This is our biggest fundraiser and it is also Thank a Police Officer Day, so that is what we are doing.”
Lamar County Chief Deputy was on hand for the event and he said he and all other law enforcement officers are thankful for the work of Adopt-a-Cop.
“I tell people all the time we are so blessed to live in this county where we have such support from the community for law enforcement. It is overwhelming.” Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said.
“It seems to me it gets bigger every year,” he said.
“If there is a need, we can go to the Adopt-a-Cop board. There has not been a need that I know of that has not been met,” Moore said.
Emily Moore, who is the vice president of Adopt-a-Cop, was equally enthused about the good work of law enforcement and her group.
“Police are always going to be needed and whatever we can do to support them is exactly what we are going to do,” she said.
“This is definitely our largest silent auction ever,” Emily Moore said of the items up for silent bids that included crafts, donations of goods and services from area businesses, homemade baked goods and other things. “Having the support of the community for what we do makes our event a success.”
“Without a doubt, they (Adopt-a-Cop members) are a valuable asset to all law enforcement and first responders,” the chief deputy said.
Willows thanked Kris Estep, a co-owner of South Main Iron, for his efforts in helping make the fundraiser a success.
“They do amazing things for the community. They make so much happen,” Willows said.
“We are so proud to participate with Lamar County and Adopt-a-Cop,” Estep said. “This is such a great turnout. We are so thankful to our community.”
