With the music of Bullet Proof filling the air, people strolled the grounds around South Main Iron looking at vehicles in the car show, munching on goodies and studying all the items at the silent auction Saturday for the annual Cops and Rodders fundraiser.

“We have an amazing turnout,” said Amanda Willows, who is the president of Adopt-a-Cop. “This will definitely help us buy safety equipment. We are so blessed that our community supports our first responders the way they do,” she said. “This is our biggest fundraiser and it is also Thank a Police Officer Day, so that is what we are doing.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

