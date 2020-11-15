Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Nov. 13, 2020, include:
Jeffrey Alan Stapleton to Shelby Nicole Means.
Randel Wade Payne to Jacquelyn Lorine Wilson.
Erich Ryan Chambers to Tiffany Elaine Moore.
Dakota Benjamin Phillips to Taylor Nicole Kropelnicki.
Michael David McEver to Donna Glass.
Jonathan Estrada Medina to Brittany Kay Edwards.
Tyler Cordell Cutbirth to Hannah Elizabeth Jenkins.
Tyler David Hicks to Regan Ward Anderson.
Aaron Bradley Little to Lacy Marie Edmonson.
John Thomas Csaszar to Deborah Dawn Kestel.
Jacob Allan Small to Stephanie Lynne Gross.
Ian Michael Headly to Katherine Marceal Annett.
Jessup Keagun Crutchfield to Ashley Elizabeth White.
