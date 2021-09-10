Kenneth Creed Billings, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered into the welcoming embrace of our heavenly father on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, leaving behind an immensely grateful and blessed family that will forever cherish his memory. He was 88.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at East Paris Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry and Dr. Danny Moody officiating. Graveside services and burial followed at Restland Cemetery in Roxton. The family received friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning prior to the service.
Kenneth was born on May 21, 1933, to parents Mervin and Lula Billings and was one of eight children.
He graduated from Roxton High School in 1950 and went on to East Texas State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954. Less than a year after earning his degree, he was drafted by the United States Army in 1955 where he served our country with honor.
Following his discharge from the U.S. Army, he went into coaching at Honey Grove High School where he coached both football and basketball. In 1964, he went to work for the Campbell Soup Company and spent the final 30 years of his professional career there. He retired from Campbell Soup in 1993 as a product manager.
In 1953, he married the love of his life, Wanda Slayden and the two recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Their incredible love story is the bedrock of their family and has provided a Godly example of the power of patience and devotion.
Kenneth was an avid golfer, purchaser of cars and a lover of sports, especially of all the teams coached by his son Tim or of the alma maters of his grandchildren. He gave back to his community through service on the Honey Grove ISD School Board and through the Honey Grove Masonic Lodge #164, where he recently earned his 60-year service pin and twice served as the lodge master. He was an active member of East Paris Baptist Church and a member of the Jim Lassiter Sunday School Class.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and all seven of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife Wanda; two children, Tim Billings and wife, Lisa and Kennette Billings Beal; seven grandchildren, Blayne Beal, Brandt Beal, Kenton Beal, Kelsey Beal, Keldon Beal, Taylor Billings Seitz and Trent Billings; three great-grandchildren, Kreed Beal, Sawyer Beal and Charley Seitz.
In lieu of flowers, those that wish to make a monetary contribution in his memory can do so through East Paris Baptist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital or the Humane Society.
