Fire and rescue

Oct. 30 to Nov. 3
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Oct. 30
3:58 to 4:56 p.m., 1125 Martin Luther King Drive.
Nov. 2
5:40 to 5:50 p.m., 1528 Lamar Ave.
Nov. 3
1:43 to 2:21 a.m., 102 7th St. SW.
Vehicle Fire
Oct. 30
9:53 to 9:54 p.m., 135 Park St.
Oct. 31
10:49 to 11:04 p.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
Grass/Brush Fire
Oct. 31
5:44 to 6:02 p.m., 1400 W. Center St.
First Responder
Oct. 30
10:54 to 11:03 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
10:57 to 11:37 a.m., 936 E. Booth St.
11:19 to 11:52 a.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
1:42 to 3:03 p.m., FM 1502/Highway 82 E.
3:55 to 4:04 p.m., 2845 Briarwood Drive.
Oct. 31
10:24 to 10:54 a.m., 1100 FM 3298.
4:14 to 4:30 p.m., 522 Bonham St.
5:32 to 5:46 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
5:36 to 5:50 p.m., 2435 40th St. SE.
10:25 to 10:30 a.m., 11 FM 3298.
Nov. 1
1:59 to 1:36 a.m., 3200 Highway 19/24.
4:11 to 4:47 a.m., 1327 W. Houston St.
12:22 to 12:36 p.m., 2685 N. Main St.
12:35 to 1:35 p.m., 1818 E. Booth St.
1:13 to 1:43 p.m., 346 25th St. SW.
3:53 to 4:15 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
Nov. 2
7:11 to 7:27 p.m., 1110 34th St. SE.
8:01 to 8:28 p.m., 725 41st St. SW.
8:10 to 8:24 p.m., 1525 Margaret St.
Nov. 3
12:03 to 12:19 a.m., 658 3rd
St. NW.
12:49 to 1:04 a.m., 4250 E. Welch Circle.
Haz-Mat Incident
Nov. 2
9:38 to 9:56 p.m., 2524 Graham St.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Oct. 30
4:42 to 5:06 p.m., Lamar Avenue/NE Loop 286.
Oct. 31
12:27 to 1: 30 p.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
Nov. 1
2:15 to 2:39 p.m., 8th Street SE/Jackson Street.
Line Down/
Transformer Fire
Oct. 31
7:05 to 7:43 p.m., 5500 Clarksville St.
Public Service
Nov. 1
8:12 to 8:29 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Nov. 2
5:30 to 5:49 p.m., 3045 Wooh Hollow.
