SEPT. 17 to SEPT. 18
Paris Police Department
William Daniel Morgan, 30: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $100 to $750, bail jumping and failure to appear.
Trevarrion Travon Davis, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 onces, driving while intoxicated.
Justin Wade Coleman, 52: Motion to revoke/assault with intent to recklessly impede breathing/circulation of a family member.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Christian Alejandi Hernandez, 21: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence (two counts).
Sunciliaray Dawn Autry, 32: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Natalie LaShon Smith, 43: Violation of parole.
Jaquavius Jashon Woods, 18: Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000, bond surrender/engaging in organized criminal activity.
