Mrs. Edna Bell (Nanny) Dusenberry, age 90, of Paris, Texas, graduated from earth to heaven, from the home of Wade and Darla Eadie, in Kilgore, Texas and was welcomed into the arms of God on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Edna was born on Aug. 30, 1929 in Memphis, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her loving and dear husband of 59 years, Melvon Dusenberry; parents, Pink and Katherine Rhoades; brothers, Clyde, Shelby and Douglas Rhoades; along with infant great-granddaughter, Teigan Marie DeLay.
Mrs. Dusenberry greatly loved, served and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paris, where she trusted Jesus Christ as her savior and Lord at the age of 21, while attending with her soon to be husband Melvon, and hearing and trusting the gospel.
Mrs. Dusenberry was a devoted wife, an incredible mother, a caring grandmother and a Godly and compassionate friend, who enjoyed reading her bible, cooking, TV game shows, gospel music and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edna is survived by a daughter, Darla Eadie (Wade), of Kilgore, Texas; sons, Brad Dusenberry (Terri), of Cameron, Texas and Mark Dusenberry (Mayra), of Paris; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dusenberry also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her genuine heart and sweet joyful spirit and look forward to seeing her in heaven again someday.
Roden Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct a celebration service for the life of Mrs. Dusenberry at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with her son, the Rev. Brad Dusenberry and her son-in-law, the Rev. Wade Eadie officiating. Dusenberry family members will serve as pallbearers. Private family graveside service to follow.
The service will be live streamed on Facebook @roden.pryor.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., prior to service.
Condolences may be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church of Paris and will be distributed to the family.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
