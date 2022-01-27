John Madewell, 79, of Blossom, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Larry Bridges and Samuel Evers officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Reno.
John was born on Jan. 27, 1942, in Denton, the son of John Allen Madewell Sr. and Eunice Louise Hokett. He was a graduate of Denton High School.
He was married to Mary Martin Madewell on Dec. 4, 1973, in Lewisville, Texas. The couple moved to Lamar County in 1974 where he began Highway 82 Welding Shop near Blossom along with M&M Farms. He and Mary operated Lollypop Learning Center, 3030 Lamar Ave., for 25 years until 2000. A former Kiwanis Club member, he was active in the establishment of Camp Kiwanis at Pat Mayse Lake and was named Kiwanian of the Year for his contribution.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; seven sisters; a granddaughter, Natalie Skipworth; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Skipworth.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Pam Boswell and husband, Mark, Teresa Toland and husband, Keith, Jerry Madewell and wife, Mary Ruth, Renee Jones and husband, Steven, Michael Madewell and wife, Stacey, Kim Miller and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Ashley Hamilton and husband, Justin, Brittany Tingen and husband, Wesley, Jacob Madewell and wife, Haley, Jessica Baker and husband, Jack, Kristin Madewell, Jay Toland, Brentley Toland, Gavin Jones, Macy Madewell and significant friend, Matthew Fernandez, Madison Madewell, Lauren Gordon and husband, Colton and Tate Miller and wife, Delaney; along with 17 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
Pallbearers will be Sam Cooper, Greg Withers, Cody Woodard, Wade Graham, Justin Gordon and McKenzie McGill.
Special appreciation goes to Dr. Khalid Shafiq, cardiologist, Kendra Proctor, APRN, FNP, and Lezlie Gordon, RN, for the excellent care John received during his lengthy illness.
