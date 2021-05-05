Freshman Republican Congressman Pat Fallon today condemned the entirety of the Texas Democratic Party "for refusing to denounce racism," according to a press release from Fallon's office.
Fallon introduced the resolution after the Lamar County Democratic Party rejected the resignation of party chair Gary O'Connor, who submitted the resignation after apologizing for using a racial slur against Sen. Tim Scott in a since-deleted April 30 Facebook post. The post was critical of Scott's rebuttal to President Joseph Biden's joint address of Congress. In it, O'Connor referred to Scott, a Black Republican, as an "oreo."
“I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” O’Connor wrote in the since-deleted Facebook post. Prior to deleting the post, O’Connor said “oreo” — use derogatorily to describe a Black person perceived to be "acting white" — was a frequently used word during his time in college.
“The Democratic Party of Texas’s refusal to condemn a racist remark by their Lamar County Chair and the county party’s refusal to accept his resignation is astounding. Had a Republican chair made this remark, Democrats would be in the streets demanding his or her resignation. If the Democrats didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. They must be held accountable,” Fallon said Wednesday.
Fallon's resolution was co-sponsored by Congressman Michael Burgess (TX-26), Congressman Roger Williams (TX-25), and Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14).
O'Connor offered a public apology for use of the slur Tuesday afternoon, shortly after confirming he had offered to resign his position. Within the hour, local representatives of the Lamar County, Texas Democratic Party said they would not accept the resignation.
"Our local Democrats have taken the last few days to reflect upon this incident. After much discussion—especially among our local Black Democrats—we chose not to accept Mr. O'Connor's resignation," the group said in a statement. "Mr. O'Connor has written a public letter of apology to Sen. Tim Scott, and Lamar County Democrats join him in this apology."
Fallon was among the first high-profile Republicans to call for O'Connor's resignation, followed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Republican Party chairman Lt. Col. Allen West, who said he would send packages of Oreos cookies to the Texas Democratic Party until O'Connor resigns.
