Floyd Donald Stevenson Sr. was born on Nov. 6, 1928 and died on Dec. 17, 2020.
Floyd served in 3 wars, WW11, Korean War and did three tours in Vietnam, he went on to serve 3 tours in Antarctica. He has visited all of the states in the US, lived in Italy and on Midway Island. He visited many other countries.
He is survived by his wife, Janice A. Stevenson; his children, Thelma Dufort, Ed Stevenson, Janice M. Stevenson and Patricia Ray; his 11 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren.
He has joined his first wife, Ethel Kipper Stevenson; his sons, Floyd D. Stevenson Jr. and Marlin Stevenson; and his grandson, Floys D. Stevenson III; and granddaughter, Mariann Stevenson.
A Rosary will be at Grovehill Funeral Home in Dallas on Jan. 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Church service will be at St. Williams Catholic Church in Greenville on Jan. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. Graveside and military honors will be at DFW Veterans Cemetery in Dallas on Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.