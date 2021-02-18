Paris police responded to a civil standby in the 1700 block of Jackson Street at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday where 38-year-old Marco Demon Perkins was found to have an outstanding felony probation warrant out of the US Marshall’s office.
Perkins was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 57 calls for service and arrested one person Wednesday.
