Good morning, Red River Valley!
While Central Texas will continue to feel that summertime heat on this last day of August, North Texas will get a bit of a break. And our region will see rain chances increase this week ahead of a cold front coming from the northwest.
There's a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 4 p.m. Expect an otherwise mostly sunny day with a high near 93 and a heat index value of 107 degrees with winds from the south at 10 mph. Rain chances rise to 70% this evening and into the overnight under mostly cloudy skies. The low will fall to around 75 degrees as winds continue at 10 mph from the southeast. This could be heavy, heavy rainfall with new rain amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.
By Tuesday, we'll really start to see the beginning of that cooling trend as the high recovers only to about 87 degrees. We'll still have the heat index to worry about as Tuesday's value will get to about 98 degrees. The chance for more rain is 80% with up to another inch possible. That chance will last through the overnight as the low falls to around 72.
Enjoy the last day of August!
