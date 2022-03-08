John Paul Wilkerson, age 68, of Reno, Texas, passed peacefully from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 6, 2022, while at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Aug. 8, 1953 to parents, Leo Dale and Vergie Wilkerson in Deport, Texas.
Preceding him in death are his parents, of Pearcy, Arkansas; and brother, Richard Bruce Wilkerson, of Ohio.
John Paul is survived by loving family members which include two sons, Aaron Wilkerson and wife, Miranda, of Colorado and Ryan Wilkerson and wife, Gaby and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Victoria, of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Whitney Wilkerson and grandchildren, Keaton, Emberlee and Gracelynn, of Paris, Texas; three brothers, David Wilkerson and wife, Nancy, of Clarksville, Robert Wilkerson and wife, Katie, of Pattonville and Gaylon Wilkerson, of Arkansas; five sisters, Lorene Linton, of Mineola, Shirley and husband, Charles Ray, of Blossom, Donna and husband, Darwin Young, of Reno, Virginia Murdock, of Tyler and Debra Blackman, of Tennessee; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A special thank you to sister, Donna Young and caregiver, Kim Wesson for their loving care of John Paul during his battle with ALS.
John Paul worked for Bonham Chrysler in Bonham and James Hodge Motors in Paris. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany. John Paul was an active member of the Bonham, VFW, where he and his friends gathered daily for dominoes. He was an avid reader, loved to hunt, play pool and watch western movies. John Paul will be missed by his children, family and many friends.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, March 10, 2022 starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas. Chaplain Gene Owen will officiate.
Interment will be held at Briggs Chapel, 46 Academy Rd, Nashville, (Nathan) Arkansas on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
