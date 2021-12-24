Carole Elizabeth Kimball Marlowe, a native of Paris, Texas, went home to Jesus on Nov. 14, 2021.
The daughter of the late Bok Kimball Jr. and Mary Dale Evans Kimball, Carole was born in Paris, Texas on Feb. 1, 1945.
Carole graduated from Paris High School, Paris Junior College and East Texas State University. She loved meeting and getting to know people and definitely had the gift of gab. Her love for people was evident during her 20-year career as a senior English teacher and head of the English department at Paris High School. She was an encourager and looked for the best in people. As a past student wrote “I didn’t fit in and was very unsure of myself. You saw something in me…a spark, potential, you encouraged me and motivated me. You did an amazing thing for me. You gave me hope”. Always up for a trip, she chaperoned students on several trips to Europe with fellow teachers and dear friends Connie Dodd and Linda Winfrey.
Carole’s second career was with State Farm Insurance in Dallas, Texas. She was a regional corporate education coordinator. There she made wonderful lasting friendships. She retired after more than 20 years of service.
A faithful member of Restoration Church in St. Paul, Texas, her love for the Lord and faith in His promises were shown in her daily life. Pastor Randy Foret and wife, Tanya became family to her.
Carole is survived by her son, Craig Kimball Armstrong and wife, Erica and grandson, Bowman, of Greensboro, North Carolina. Also, grandchildren Austin and Tylor Armstrong, of California. She’s also survived by sisters, Kay Kimball, of Tyler, Texas, Kathy Fuller and husband, Mike, of Paris, Texas; and brother, Pat Kimball and wife, Lori, of Ft. Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 207 S Church, Paris, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Paris Public Library or charity/organization of your choice.
