As a tropical system (Hanna) moves onshore on the Lower Texas Coast, tropical moisture will be slung northwest across particularly East and Central Texas. This moisture will coincide with strong mid- Summer heating for isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms. A bulk of this activity will occur this afternoon and early evening, though more development may occur over far southern parts of the area just before dawn Sunday morning. Main impacts from this activity will be brief bouts of very heavy rainfall and lightning strikes for those planning to be outdoors. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph will prevail. Some gusts by afternoon may exceed 20 mph.
Hurricane Hanna is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings continue along the Texas coast as Hanna moves west at around 9 mph. Impacts include Category 1 winds, heavy rain, and flooding along the Texas Coastal Bend and Lower Texas Coast into the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, particularly within the north and east quadrants of the system. Local impacts will be increased rain chances, mainly across Central Texas. Tropical storm winds are NOT expected across the area. Updates can be monitored through the National Hurricane Center and the Weather Prediction Center.
A warm and humid airmass will remain in place through much of the next week. Due to this, rain chances are forecast every day next week with the highest chances coming Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually rise through week with Heat Index values remaining near to slightly above 100.
Warm, Humid, Scattered Showers/Storms. High Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be 5-15 mph out of the southeast. Rain Chances: Scattered showers and storms will be possible across Central and East Texas. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but most precip will develop in the late morning to early afternoon.
National Weather Service
Greater than expected cloud cover today will help to cool things off just a bit, enough to keep the heat index value from tipping into triple-digits. Despite the clouds, there is just a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The day will otherwise be partly sunny with a high near 91. The heat index value will get near 98.
Partly cloudy skies will continue into tonight as the low gets to around 74.
Sunday also will carry a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, again after 1 p.m. The day will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high near 90. The heat index value will return to around 97. The clouds are expected to clear out Sunday night, leaving us with a mostly clear night and a low near 73.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has warned the state is looking at a $4.6 billion shortfall in revenue as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a toll on the economy. Sales tax revenues for the state also are down, though they are up across the Red River Valley. Much of that success has come from successful shop local campaigns. Have you supported a locally owned business recently?
