Good morning, Red River Valley!

Greater than expected cloud cover today will help to cool things off just a bit, enough to keep the heat index value from tipping into triple-digits. Despite the clouds, there is just a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The day will otherwise be partly sunny with a high near 91. The heat index value will get near 98. 

Partly cloudy skies will continue into tonight as the low gets to around 74. 

Sunday.jpg
Warm, Humid, Scattered Showers/Storms. High Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be 5-15 mph out of the southeast. Rain Chances: Scattered showers and storms will be possible across Central and East Texas. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but most precip will develop in the late morning to early afternoon.

Sunday also will carry a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, again after 1 p.m. The day will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high near 90. The heat index value will return to around 97. The clouds are expected to clear out Sunday night, leaving us with a mostly clear night and a low near 73.

Have a great weekend!

Next week outlook.jpg
A warm and humid airmass will remain in place through much of the next week. Due to this, rain chances are forecast every day next week with the highest chances coming Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually rise through week with Heat Index values remaining near to slightly above 100.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

