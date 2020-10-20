Paris police responded to a terroristic threat in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 10 p.m. Monday. The 46-year-old female complainant reported that she and her son were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by three men.
Police said a white man asked her for money and the complainant replied that she did not have any and he was capable of finding a job. She said the suspect became agitated and produced a pistol and threatened her with it. The three suspects then fled the scene on foot.
One of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Ashton Dane Newman, of Paris, was located a few blocks away and was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Red River County for possession of marijuana of less than two ounces.
Police reported that one of the other two suspects was located and was found to have a pistol. Newman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A third person was arrested on two Lamar County misdemeanor warrants and failing to identify by giving a false name.
The incident is under investigation. All three are waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
Jiamon Daquann Bailey, 21, of Paris, was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 8:33 a.m. Monday.
Bailey was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he was later released.
K-9 Cupa finds suspected methamphetamine
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street at 1:31 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation. Officers said K-9 Cupa alerted police that suspected narcotics were inside the vehicle.
The passenger, 53-year-old Tami Rae Lane, of Paris was found to have suspected methamphetamine. She was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail where she remains today.
Speeding leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A vehicle was stopped for speeding in the 600 block of 19th Street NW at 3:21 p.m. Monday, police said. The driver, 51-year-old Tana Lynn Washington, was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine.
She was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where she remains today.
Man arrested for methamphetamine, fraudulent license
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Bonham Street at 3:37 p.m. Monday for a seat belt violation. During the stop, officers saw suspected methamphetamine in the open glove box.
Police said the investigation proved that the substance was methamphetamine and placed the driver, 55-year-old David Duane Bryant under arrest. Bryant was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police reported that Bryant was found to be in possession of a fraudulent California driver’s license and was additionally charged with tampering with a government document. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Man arrested on parole warrant found to have suspected methamphetamine
Donald Young, 51, of Clarksville, Texas, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Monday on a parole violation warrant at the Paris District Parole Office. Police said when Young was being transferred to the Lamar County Jail, he was found to be in possession of a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested 7 people on Monday.
