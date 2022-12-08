On the evening of Dec. 3, 2022, Melba Ruth Jumper of Paris, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior, at the age of 94.
Melba was born to Earl and Alma Nowell in 1927. In June 1947, Melba married Ray Hammond Jumper and together they had two sons. They were married 63 years.
Melba was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and host family gatherings in her home. Melba was a pleasant person to be around and her door was always open to friends and family.
Melba was preceded in death by a sister, Ahlene Jumper; and brother, Geron Nowell; also, husband, Ray Jumper; a granddaughter, Jinifer Jumper.
She is survived by two sons; Neil Jumper, and wife, Priscilla of Paris, Kyle Jumper, and wife, Lola of Frost; three grandchildren, Jimmy Jumper, and wife, Randi, Geri Kay Kindle, and husband, Jack, Brandon Bridges, and wife, Claudia; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Providence Cemetery Fund, in care of Paul Darnell at 501 CR 42400, Paris, Tx 75462.
Graveside Services have been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Providence Cemetery, Paris, Tx, with Rev. Duane Hamil officiating.
Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Tx, are in charge of the arrangements.
