Pastor Edrue “Ed” Wayne Dodd, 69, of Paris, Texas died on Monday, May 10, at his home, after a brief illness and his body has been willed to Southwestern Medical School, The Willed Body Program.
There will be a Celebration of Life at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Doug Miller and the Rev. Rob Spencer conducting the service.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will direct the service.
Ed was born in El Campo, Texas on Sept. 9, 1951, to Wayne Grady and Dorothy Lee Watts Dodd. The family lived in west Texas until Ed was 12 years old and then moved to Johntown, Texas.
He graduated from Rivercrest High School and then attended East Texas State University. He met the love of his life, Janet Troutt Dodd, while living in Johntown and 25 years later they reunited and married.
Ed was a born salesman and was an insurance agent for many years but finally in spring of 2002 he answered his true calling to the ministry. It took a few years, but God finally got his attention. Pastor Dodd served the Sulphur Bluff/Tira Churches and Roxton United Methodist and Oak Park United Methodist. He also served as the Director of the Wesley Center at Paris Junior College for 14 years where he ministered, fed and formed great relationships with many students. He was also highly active in the North East Texas Emmaus Community, where he made many close friendships as clergy and the Kairos Prison Ministry in Huntsville, Texas.
Pastor Dodd was preceded in death by an infant son, Edrue Wayne Dodd Jr.; his parents, Dorothy and Grady Dodd; and a granddaughter, Gracie Dodd.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Troutt Dodd, of 31 years; his sister, Terry Neely and husband, Harold, of Johntown; his son, Chad Dewayne Dodd and wife, LeAnn, of Colorado; his daughter, Shana Pisanich and husband, James; and his son by marriage, Simon Leslie Weiler and wife, Lisa, of Austin, Texas. He also leaves three granddaughters, Alexis, Emily, Katie; and a grandson, Roland Pisanich; and a grandson, Brandon Dodd, of Louisville; along with several nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Michael Thomas, of Louisville, who was like a younger brother.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Wesley Center at Paris Junior College, 1130 24th St. S.E., Paris, Texas 75460 or First United Methodist Church, 322 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas.
If flowers are sent they may be delivered to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Ed willed his body to Southwestern Medical School so there will not be an interment.
As we are still dealing with pandemic protocols, the service will be for family and close friends and we ask that everyone please wear a mask. The service will be posted on the First Methodist Paris Facebook page. No visitation will be observed.
