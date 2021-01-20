Tammy Carolyn Tucker, 45, of Blossom, passed away onTuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at The Gospel Lighthouse Church in Powderly, with the Rev. Chris Kelley and Pastor Peter Gray officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Tammy, the daughter of Jessie Earl Tucker and Carolyn Kaye Price Tucker, was born on April 1, 1975, in Clarksville.
She worked at Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs for seven years and then began working as a medical assistant for Dr. Curtis Cutrell for five years.
Tammy was a faithful member of The Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Her father, Jessie Tucker; a sister, Samantha Palmer; and a great-niece, Emily York, preceded her in death.
Survivors include three children, Kenton Upton and wife, Nicole, Kayla Relford and husband, Joseph and Kody Golightly; her mother, Carolyn Tucker; grandchildren, Enzleigh, Rylen, Paisley and Kaiden; three brothers, David Tucker, Michael Tucker and wife, Jessica and Jessie Paul Tucker and wife, Stormy; a sister, Kelli McDowell and husband, Billy; nieces, Amber and husband, Nathan, Heather, Ashley, Courtney, Shelby, Charlie, Stacia, Kacey, Karley and Bailey; nephews, Austin, Jessie, Blayne, Brandon, Trevor and wife, Crystal and Dewayne; great-nieces, Zoe, Mykah, Tinlee, Madison, Emily, Erin and Aubrie; great-nephews, Emmitt, Carson, Weston, River, Asher, Aysen, Hudson, Noah and Parker; along with a plethora of friends.
